Every single year, Jumpman comes through with a brand new Air Jordan silhouette. The brand has been developing Jordans since 1985 which means 2020 is bringing forth the Air Jordan 35. Fans have been wondering what this shoe would look like, and over the last few weeks, we have gotten our answer. In numerous teasers, it is clear that the silhouette takes inspiration from the Air Jordan 5 which was released 30 years ago. However, the shoe takes a more futuristic approach with modern materials all the way throughout.

While various colorways have been shown off, now, it appears as though a white, black, and red model is going to be coming out. In new photos that come courtesy of @solebreakersig on Instagram, you can see the full scope of the model, which definitely gives you a classic sort of vibe. Typically, white and black is one of the first color schemes you get when a new silhouette is introduced, so the revealing of this particular model shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone.

As for the release date, well, that has yet to be determined so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.