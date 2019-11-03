Jordan Brand has several different Air Jordan 34s on tap for the month of November, including a black and white "Eclipse" colorway, as well as the Hornets-friendly "Snow Leopard." The latter is officially slated to arrive on November 14, one week after the Air Jordan 34 Eclipse, for the retail price of $180.

Each Air Jordan 34 features a unique heel logo and this particular "Snow Leopard" iteration is stamped with a G/6/13 logo as a nod to the brand's first Chinese basketball star, Guo Ailun. The "G" obviously stands for his first name, while the 6 represents his national number and 13 is his club number.

The Air Jordan 34, billed as one of the lightest basketball shoes ever created by Jordan Brand (size 9 weighs just 13.1 oz), includes the following features:

An Eclipse Plate, formed by two Pebax pieces, which helps reduce the overall stiffness and strips down the weight

A forefoot Zoom Air unit, with herringbone traction pattern - providing optimal explosion off the foot

Limited Upper - heel counter, tongue, eyestay and midfoot reinforcer - showcasing the purest form of a basketball shoe

The number 23 is featured in Morse code on the vamp

Per Nike: "To unlock the full deflection point of the unit — maximizing its piston-like effect — the Eclipse Plate forms a cove, which allows the unit to compress and move without restraint. The composition of the plate, with its focus on stability (particularly in the heel), then gives more control to basketball’s full range of explosive movements: cuts, sprints, jumps."

Check out our unboxing of the Air Jordan 34 below, and continue scrolling for official photos of the Snow Leopard colorway.

