During the late stages of 2019, Jordan Brand released the Air Jordan 34 to rave reviews. It's been a long time since a Jordan silhouette has received such praise and the brand is taking full advantage of the success. Various colorways have been released over the last little while and as we progress throughout 2020, the brand has even more up its sleeve.

Today, @j23app revealed a brand new Air Jordan 34 colorway that should be familiar to all of you sneakerheads out there. This model is called "Infrared 23" which is an aesthetic we've seen in the past on silhouettes like the Air Jordan 6. As you can see from the images below, the shoe's upper is covered in a vibrant red while the back heel and tongue are black.

As of right now, these are slated to release on March 4th for $180 USD. If you haven't indulged in an Air Jordan 34 colorway but are looking for an entry point, these could be a great place to begin. This model is perfect for the court and the colorway will certainly make you standout amongst your teammates and opponents.

