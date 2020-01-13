Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets will travel to Paris later this month to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA’s first regular-season game in the City of Lights. In celebration of the monumental matchup, Nike and Jordan Brand will be releasing a collection of special edition sneakers, including a super limited "Paris" Air Jordan 34.

The colorful kicks, limited to just 500 pairs worldwide, are expected to release exclusively via Nike SNKRS on January 24th, just before the Hornets-Bucks game.

Each Air Jordan 34 features a unique heel logo and this particular colorway features an iridescent Jumpman logo on the left shoe, opposite Paris' '75' area code on the the right. The Air Jordan 34, billed as one of the lightest basketball shoes ever created by Jordan Brand (size 9 weighs just 13.1 oz), includes the following features:

An Eclipse Plate, formed by two Pebax pieces, which helps reduce the overall stiffness and strips down the weight

A forefoot Zoom Air unit, with herringbone traction pattern - providing optimal explosion off the foot

Limited Upper - heel counter, tongue, eyestay and midfoot reinforcer - showcasing the purest form of a basketball shoe

The number 23 is featured in Morse code on the vamp

