The Air Jordan 34 is headed back to retailers this month in an icy new colorway equipped with a combination of iridescent detailing and colorful accents. The eye-catching kicks are slated to launch on January 16 in both men's and grade school sizes.

Each Air Jordan 34 features a unique heel logo and this particular colorway utilizes an iridescent heel tab with black "Nike Air" branding, along with rainbow colored pull tabs. The Air Jordan 34, billed as one of the lightest basketball shoes ever created by Jordan Brand (size 9 weighs just 13.1 oz), includes the following features:

An Eclipse Plate, formed by two Pebax pieces, which helps reduce the overall stiffness and strips down the weight

A forefoot Zoom Air unit, with herringbone traction pattern - providing optimal explosion off the foot

Limited Upper - heel counter, tongue, eyestay and midfoot reinforcer - showcasing the purest form of a basketball shoe

The number 23 is featured in Morse code on the vamp

Per Nike: "To unlock the full deflection point of the unit — maximizing its piston-like effect — the Eclipse Plate forms a cove, which allows the unit to compress and move without restraint. The composition of the plate, with its focus on stability (particularly in the heel), then gives more control to basketball’s full range of explosive movements: cuts, sprints, jumps."

Check out our unboxing of the OG Air Jordan 34 below, and continue scrolling for additional photos of the Iridescent colorway.