Every year, Jumpman comes out with a new Air Jordan model and in 2019, the Air Jordan 34 was revealed to the world. This is easily one of the best Jordan silhouettes we have seen in years and sneakerheads feel the exact same way. We have seen some incredible colorways make it to the market thus far and now, it seems like a low top version has been hitting retailers as well.

The latest Air Jordan 34 Low to be released is the "Regency Purple" model which is by far the most colorful Air Jordan 34 we have seen thus far. As you can see from the official photos below, the shoe has a heavy 90s aesthetic with interesting colors such as Rage Green, Persian Violet, and Flash Crimson making their way onto the upper. If you're someone who likes to stand out on the basketball court, these are certainly a great pair for you.

Luckily for those who plan on copping, the shoes are available over at Nike.com in a full-size run for $165 USD. Let us know what you think of these in the comments below and stay tuned for more news coming out of the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

