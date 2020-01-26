Jordan Brand has several colorful Air Jordan 34s set to release in the coming weeks, including a super exclusive "Paris" colorway as well as a Chicago-inspired version for the NBA's All Star weekend.

In addition to those stylish offerings, Jordan Brand will also be releasing a stealth "Black Cat" Air Jordan 34.

Similar to the iconic Air Jordan 4 that bears the same moniker, the "Black Cat" Air Jordan 34 features a completely blacked out color scheme with the only form of contrast appearing via the small splashes of electric green on the outsole. According to reports, the murdered out Air Jordan 34 is officially scheduled to drop on February 6, just one week before the NBA's All Star festivities in Chicago.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at the kicks, and Zion Williamson's "Bayou Boys" Air Jordan 34 PE will be dropping in March.