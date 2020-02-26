Michael Jordan won his very first NBA championship while wearing the Air Jordan 6 "Infrared." The "Infrared" colorway has been the subject of various makeovers throughout the years, including an iteration that swaps the black for red and vice versa. This red-heavy model is sometimes referred to as "Infrared 23" and now, that color scheme is coming to the Air Jordan 34.

Today, official images of the Air Jordan 34 "Infrared" were revealed and they're pretty vibrant. As you can see, the upper is covered in a flashy red tone while black is placed on the tongue and back heel. These elements come together to create a dope colorway that will certainly stand out on the court. The Air Jordan 34 has received rave reviews for both its performance and aesthetics so this colorway will certainly go over well with sneakerheads and ballplayers.

According to Sole Collector, these are slated to drop on Wednesday, March 4th for $180 USD. If you're in the market for some new basketball shoes and like it when people stare at your kicks, these are a great option. Let us know what you think in the comments, below.

Image via Nike

