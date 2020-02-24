Jordan Brand has another Air Jordan 34 colorway in the works inspired by the brand's first Chinese basketball star, Guo Ailun. Following up the clean "Snow Leopard" version that debuted last Fall comes this eye-catching, multi-color joint that is easily one of the coolest colorways to date.

Nike

As seen in the official photos that recently surfaced, the Air Jordan 34 Guo Ailun PE is highlighted by teal detailing on the toe, as well as shades of yellow and pink around the tongue and heel, respectively. Like all Air Jordan 34s, the kicks also come equipped with unique heel logos - a metallic silver Jumpman on the left shoe and Ailun's "G/6" logo on the right. Lastly, Chinese characters are stamped on the inside of the tongue, tying together this special edition sneaker.

Jordan Brand has not yet revealed when we can expect this Air Jordan 34 to release but we'll keep you posted with any developments. Continue scrolling for official photos of Ailun's Air Jordan 34 PE and click here to preview the vibrant "Infrared" colorway.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike