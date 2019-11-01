34s releasing in a clean black & white colorway next weekend.
The Air Jordan 34 has released in two colorways thus far, including the debut colorway, "Blue Void," as well as a classic "Bred" design that launched on October 10.
Next up is the "Eclipse" colorway, featuring the always popular black and white design.
Air Jordan 34 Eclipse/Nike
Each pair of 34s will also feature a different logo design on the heel, and this black and white colorway is highlighted a Jumpman "Eclipse" on the heel, hence the sneaker's moniker.
The Air Jordan 34, billed as one of the lightest basketball shoes ever created by Jordan Brand (size 9 weighs just 13.1 oz), is highlighted by the following features:
- An Eclipse Plate, formed by two Pebax pieces, which helps reduce the overall stiffness and strips down the weight
- A forefoot Zoom Air unit, with herringbone traction pattern - providing optimal explosion off the foot
- Limited Upper - heel counter, tongue, eyestay and midfoot reinforcer - showcasing the purest form of a basketball shoe
- The number 23 is featured in Morse code on the vamp
Priced at $180, you can look for the Air Jordan 34 Eclipse to hit retailers on November 7. Scroll down for the official photos.