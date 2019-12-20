Every year, Jumpman comes through with a brand new Air Jordan silhouette. The Air Jordan 34 is the latest addition to the library and has been quite popular amongst both casual basketball players and professional athletes. There have been a handful of colorways for the shoe so far and fans are excited to see what else the brand has in store for the future. With 2019 wrapping up, Jordan Brand is coming through with one more Jordan 34 colorway before the end of the year.

As you can see from the official images below, the shoe is mostly white throughout the upper while black overlays add some contrast. The colorway is called "Digital Pink" so, of course, there are some pink highlights. These pops of color show up on the back heel as well as the Jumpman logo on the insole.

According to Sneaker News, these kicks will be dropping on Friday, December 2020 for $180 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this colorway and whether or not you plan on copping. If you need something for the court this Winter, these could definitely be a great cop.

Image via Nike

