Jordan Brand has several colorful Air Jordan 34s set to release in the coming weeks, including a super exclusive "Paris" colorway and a "Iridescent Rainbow" iteration. After that, it's on to the always popular, stealth "Black Cat" colorway.

According to reports, the murdered out Air Jordan 34 is officially scheduled to drop on February 6, just ahead of the NBA's All Star festivities in Chicago.

Similar to the iconic Air Jordan that bears the same moniker, the "Black Cat" Air Jordan 34 features a completely blacked out color scheme with the only form of contrast appearing via the small splashes of electric green on the outsole. Jordan Brand has not yet revealed official images but with the February 6 release date rapidly approaching we expect to see the finished product sooner than later.

Stay tuned for more details and click here to preview the aforementioned "Paris" Air Jordan 34 releasing in celebration of the NBA Paris Game on January 24.