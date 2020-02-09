Jordan Brand's annual All Star sneaker collection will consist of two different Air Jordan 34s - one featuring a colorful design as a nod to the colors of Chicago's transit line, and another sporting the familiar Bulls color scheme. The latter is entirely different from any of the previous Air Jordan 34, as it comes equipped with a quilted leather shroud over the tongue.

As is the case with all Air Jordan 34s, this special edition All Star colorway is stamped with a unique heel tab. In this case, the upside down "Air Jordan" branding at the back of the shoe nods to the detailing found on the inside of the tongue of an Air Jordan 4. The kicks also come equipped with hidden logos on the inside of the lace shroud, referencing details from Air Jordans of old.

Look for the shrouded AJ34 to launch on Thursday, February 13th for the retail price of $180. Continue scrolling for the official photos, and click here to preview the rest of Jordan Brand's All Star lineup.

