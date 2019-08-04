In celebration of the 2019 FIBA World Cup taking place in China from August 31-September 15, Jordan Brand has plans to release several special edition sneakers in the coming weeks.

Among the kicks on tap for August and September: a red Air Jordan 4, a white Air jordan 12, and this newly unveiled Air Jordan 33 SE.

Air Jordan 33 SE FIBA/US_11

The Air Jordan 33 SE, otherwise known as the Air Jordan 33 Low, comes decked out in white with supporting black and gold accents, as well as a splash of red across the tongue.

A release date hasn't been announced but rumors suggest the kicks will be arriving sometime in August, right around the time that the 2019 FIBA World Cup tips off. Scroll down for the early images and keep it locked for more release details.

