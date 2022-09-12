Tinker Hatfield's Air Jordan 3 is one of the most beloved sneakers of all-time. It is a Jumpman model that came out all the way back in 1988 and since that time, it has received a plethora of amazing offerings. As we approach 2023, Jordan Brand is looking to deliver even more great colorways of this shoe, and now, it seems like fans will be getting a Player Exclusive that Michael Jordan wore while playing for the Wizards.

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, this new Air Jordan 3 is called "Wizards" and it features the team's iconic early 2000s colors. The shoe has a mostly white leather upper and grey elephant print on the toe box and back heel. The Wizards colors are found on the midsole as we have some dark blue, while the Jumpman logo on the tongue is a beautiful shade of gold.

For now, it is being reported that this sneaker will actually drop on April 29th of 2023 for a price of $210 USD. This release date has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below.



