Now that the Winter is a few months away, Jordan Brand is gearing up to deliver some Air Jordan silhouettes that have been winterized. The Winterized line has been quite popular, and fans have been eager to see what Jordan Brand will come out with this year. As it turns out, they have a very unique Air Jordan 3 on the way that has been given the nickname “Archaeo Brown."

In the official images down below, you can see how the sneaker has a brown upper, with some lighter brown just beneath it. The tongue and the back heel have some nice pink and purple elements to them while the midsole itself is white. It makes for a truly unique colorway that will work very well throughout the winter months.

If you are hoping to scoop these up, you will be able to do so on October 8th for a price of $210 USD. As always, let us know what you think of this brand-new sneaker, in the comments section down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

