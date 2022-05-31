One of the most iconic Jumpman sneakers of all-time is the Air Jordan 3. Constructed in 1988, this is the shoe that helped keep Michael Jordan with Nike, and over the last 35 years, it has received a plethora of amazing colorways. This is one of those shoes that will forever stand the test of time, which means it only makes sense that Jordan Brand would continue to release new offerings whenever they get the chance to.

According to @zsneakerheadz, the shoe will be celebrating its 35th birthday next year in style. One colorway that has been confirmed is the "White Cement Reimagined," which can be found down below. The shoe mostly has a white leather upper all while grey elephant print is placed at the back and front. This is very similar to the OG "White Cement" and there is no doubt that historians will enjoy these.

For now, it would appear as though this shoe will be released in February of next year for a price of $210 USD. No official release date has been set so far, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via @zsneakerheadz



