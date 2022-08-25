There are some amazing Jumpman silhouettes out there, and the Air Jordan 3 just so happens to be one of them. It was the first Jumpman shoe designed by Tinker Hatfield, and over the years, it has received some truly amazing colorways. There are some OG offerings that people love, including the "White Cement" model which debuted back in 1988.

Now, the "White Cement" Air Jordan 3 is on its way back, but with an interesting twist. According to @zsneakerheadz, the "White Cement Reimagined" will bring all of the aesthetics that fans know and love, but with a nice addition to the midsole. As you can see in the photoshop rendering down below, the shoe has an aged midsole which gives the sneaker a nice classic feel. From there, you have the classic white leather upper with some red and black highlights throughout.

For now, it is expected that this brand-new take on the Air Jordan 3 "White Cement" will arrive on March 11th for a price of $210 USD. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest news and updates concerning this Jordan 3.



