Back in the late 80s, Michael Jordan had a huge decision to make when it came to his current endorsement with Nike. At the time, it seemed as though he wanted to leave the brand. Eventually, Tinker Hatfield came in and saved the day with his design for the Air Jordan 3. The shoe made Michael want to stay with the brand and in 1988, the Jordan 3 was eventually released. Since that time, we have seen numerous iconic colorways and offerings, that have all made their mark on the culture.

Heading into 2021, it appears as though Jordan Brand is looking to deliver more Jordan 3 goodness, especially when it comes to women's colorways. According to Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, it appears as though A Ma Maniere and Jumpman could be coming through with a Jordan 3 collab in this "White/Medium Grey/Violet Ore/White" offering, found below. The image in the post is simply a photoshop rendering although here we can see a white leather upper as well as some greenish-purple tones on elephant print. Overall, it's a clean yet peculiar colorway that will pique the curiosity of sneakerheads.

If you're hoping to get your hands on these, they are reportedly slated for the early stages of 2021, so stay tuned for any updates.