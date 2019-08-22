Jordan Brand has recently shown a willingness to produce alternate versions of some of the most coveted Air Jordan PEs, such as the "Ray Allen" Air Jordan 7 and the "Inspire" Air Jordan 5 which mimics the Michigan Wolverines PE.

That trend looks to continue in 2020, as Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release and Air Jordan 12 that mimics Gary Payton's "Lakers" PE as well as a white & green Air Jordan 13 inspired by Ray Allen's "Celtics" colorway. Additionally, sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz has revealed that a "UNC" Air Jordan 3 is also scheduled to drop next year.

The kicks in question have not yet surfaced, but rumors suggest they will resemble the special edition 3s that were issued to the Tar Heels Football and Basketball teams in 2018.

As seen in the IG posts embedded above, those exclusive sneakers were built on white leather uppers, equipped with the classic elephant print detailing and UNC blue accents on the mudguard, tongue and heel. Whether they have any UNC branding or not, fans of the Tar Heels will surely be happy to learn that the special edition 3s are now slated to drop on March 7 for the retail price of $190.