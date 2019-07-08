Michael Jordan made it on everyone's basketball radars when he was playing with the University Of North Carolina Tar Heels back in the early 1980s. Once Jordan was drafted to the NBA, he was signed to Nike and Jordan Brand was born. Over the years, Jordan would pay homage to his alma mater with Jordan colorways that matched the powder blue and white jerseys made famous by the Tar Heels.

One of the most iconic UNC colorways of all-time was found on the Air Jordan 3. The shoe has a white leather upper, with powder blue on the back half of the midsole and on the cuff. From there, the toe cap and the back heel feature elephant print which is what the Air Jordan 3 is known for. The back heel has "AIR" branding with the Jumpman logo right above it.

According to @zsneakerheadz, the shoe will be released on March 7th of 2020 just in time for March Madness. There will be some differences between the retail version and the PE, so stay tuned for those details as they are slowly revealed. The shoe is rumored to cost $190 USD.