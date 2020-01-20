Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release a brand new Air Jordan 3 this Summer in celebration of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. According to sneaker source House of Heat, the Air Jordan 3 "Tokyo" will feature a classic "White/Fire Red-Black" color scheme.

Early images of the celebratory 3s have not yet surfaced but they could look something like the mockup embedded below based on the leaked information.

That photoshopped image is just a guess at what's to come, but sneakerheads will surely approve if the final product does resemble that design. Release details remain unknown but one would assume the "Tokyo" Air Jordan 3s in the summer as the 2020 Olympic games are scheduled to take place from July 24th to August 9th.

In addition to the white, red and black 3s, Jordan Brand will also be releasing a new "Red Cement" colorway in February.