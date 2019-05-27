Back in 2018, Jordan Brand honored their most important and legendary designer, Tinker Hatfield, by releasing his original sketch version of the Air Jordan 3, which cam complete with a Nike swoosh on the side. The classic version of the shoe is swooshless although sneakerheads were more than intrigued by the new version which comes complete with the iconic Nike branding. There have been a few colorways of the shoe so far and lately, another model of the sneaker has been teased, this time in a black cement and grey colorway.

Thanks to sneaker Instagram account @hanzuying, we have some brand new images of the shoe which will surely get fans excited about this new model. As you can see, the whole shoe is covered in black suede and leather, while black elephant print makes its way to the back heel and the toe box. As for the Nike swoosh and tongue, those are dressed in 3M grey which actually lights up under certain conditions.

These are slated to drop on August 15th for $200 USD although this is simply a rumor so stay tuned for official details once they are available.