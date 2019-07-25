Tinker Hatfield helped keep Michael Jordan with Nike back in the late 80s thanks to his original design for the Air Jordan 3. Hatfield incorporated elements of the Nike Air Max 1 to help create a Jordan sneaker that would go down as one of the best to ever be released. Thirty years later, Jordan Brand decided to honor Hatfield with a shoe that looked identical to his original sketch which, of course, included the infamous Nike swoosh. So far, there have been a few colorways of the Tinker Jordan 3 model and this Saturday, yet another will be coming out.

Today, Nike dropped the official images for the Air Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement" colorway which certainly lives up to its name. The shoe has a black upper made of leather and suede while reflective silver accents are on the Nike swoosh and the tongue. Black cement elephant print is added to the toe box and the back heel to bring the entire look together.

These will be dropping on Saturday, July 27th for $200 USD. Check out our guide on how to cop these.

Image via Nike

