Jordan Brand's July 2019 lineup will include an all-new colorway of the Air Jordan 3 "Tinker," drawing on inspiration from one of the brand's classic colorways.

The kicks in question will feature a predominately black leather build, including the elephant print, along with a reflective grey tongue and Nike swoosh.

As seen in the official images that surfaced on Wednesday, the Air Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement" comes equipped with a white midsole, gold detailing on the upper eyelets and black "Nike Air" on the heel.

According to sneaker source J23 App, the Air Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement" is slated to launch on July 27, for the retail price of $200. Check out the latest photos, including some on-foot images, below and stay tuned for more release info.

Air Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement"/J23

