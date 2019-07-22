While it may seem unfathomable today, there was a time when Michael Jordan was thinking of leaving Nike and taking his name somewhere else. Nike was desperate to keep the star so they decided to enlist Tinker Hatfield to design the Air Jordan 3. Using elements from the Nike Air Max 1, Hatfield created a shoe that had stood the test of time as one of the best Jordan sneakers ever. Interestingly enough, the regular Air Jordan 3 doesn't have a Nike swoosh, although Tinker's original sketch actually dons the Nike insignia.

Nike has paid homage to Tinker recently with some colorways that feature the swoosh and play off of the original sketch. The latest version of the Air Jordan 3 to do that is the Tinker "Black Cement" which is dropping on Saturday, July 27th for $200 USD. The shoe has a black upper with grey on the tongue and the Nike swoosh. From there, black appears on the elephant print patches near the toe box and the back heel.

The images below courtesy of @zsneakerheadz show off what the sneaker will look like while on-feet. So far, these are looking pretty clean so if you're a Jordan-head looking to add to your collection, they're a must-cop.