Air Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement" Debuts This Summer: On-Foot Photos

Jordan Brand's Summer 2019 lineup will reportedly include an all-new colorway of the Air Jordan 3 "Tinker."

The kicks in question will feature a predominately black leather build, including the elephant print, along with a reflective grey tongue and Nike swoosh. Additionally, the Air Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement" comes equipped with a white midsole, gold detailing on the upper eyelets and black "Nike Air" on the heel.

It is being reported that the kicks (retailing for $200) are slated to launch on August 15, although Nike has not yet announced any official details. Check out the latest on-foot images of the kicks below and stay tuned for more release info.

