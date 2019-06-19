mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Air Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement" Debuts This Summer: On-Foot Photos

By
  June 19, 2019 13:07
  1.6K Views
A new AJ3 Tinker colorway rumored to drop in August.

Jordan Brand's Summer 2019 lineup will reportedly include an all-new colorway of the Air Jordan 3 "Tinker."

The kicks in question will feature a predominately black leather build, including the elephant print, along with a reflective grey tongue and Nike swoosh. Additionally, the Air Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement" comes equipped with a white midsole, gold detailing on the upper eyelets and black "Nike Air" on the heel.

It is being reported that the kicks (retailing for $200) are slated to launch on August 15, although Nike has not yet announced any official details. Check out the latest on-foot images of the kicks below and stay tuned for more release info.

Air Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement"/YankeeKicks

Air Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement"/YankeeKicks

Air Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement"/YankeeKicks

Air Jordan 3 Tinker "Black Cement"/YankeeKicks

