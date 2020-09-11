One of the most iconic Air Jordan sneakers of all-time is the Jordan 3 which was released all the way back in 1988. There is a good reason for just how iconic it is, as it was the first-ever Jordan designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield. This sneaker also has a visible Air Max unit as well as elephant print details on the toe box and back heel. These aesthetic details have made the Jordan 3 an instantly recognizable silhouette and to this day, fans always go crazy whenever a retro or new colorway is brought out onto the market.

A brand new Air Jordan 3 colorway for women was recently teased by @zsneakerheadz and @soleheatonfeet. As you can see in the tweet below, this model is called "Rust Pink" as we are met with a beige leather upper as well as some light pink tones on the back heel. These elements come together to create an interesting model that is certainly unique to the Jordan 3 library.

Not much is known about the release date although it is expected to drop sometime during the Spring of 2021. Stay tuned for updates on this model as we will be sure to bring them to you.