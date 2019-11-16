The iconic Air Jordan 3 is reportedly headed to retailers in two different exotic colorways as part of Jordan Brand's latest "Animal Pack." Official release details have not yet been announced but images of one of the two colorways has already surfaced, giving sneakerheads a good idea of what to expect.

As seen in the IG post embedded below, the Air Jordan 3 "Animal Pack" will feature a furry, black-based colorway, highlighted by a range of animal prints including a leopard-printed toe cap and ankle collar, zebra-striped heel counter and tiger-inspired detailing around the eyelets.

The "Animal Pack" Air Jordan 3s may not be your cup of tea, but there's no denying that they'll carry significant value on the resale market if they're going to be as limited as expected. The "Animal Pack" 3s will reportedly be limited to only a handful of retailers, although the exact details regarding pricing and availability have not yet been announced.

Scroll down for some additional photos, and click here to preview the "UNC" Air Jordan 3 that is slated to launch in celebration of March Madness.

