One of the most iconic 80s Air Jordans is the Air Jordan 3 which was the brainchild of Tinker Hatfield. This shoe is most known for incorporating the Nike Air Max bubble into the midsole all while offering up some elephant print material on the toe box and back heel. Over the years, there have been some truly impeccable colorways, with one of them being the "White Cement" model.

As it turns out, Jordan Brand is looking to bring back the "White Cement" offering with a "Reimagined" version that will be released in 2023. In the post from @zsneakerheadz below, you can see how the shoe has a mostly white leather upper while the grey elephant print works perfectly with the black midsole. All of the elements work well together here and you can never truly go wrong with a classic like this one.

Based on the Instagram post below, it is believed these shoes are going to be released on March 11th of next year for a price of $210 USD. This is not a confirmed release date, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Let us know what you think, down in the comments below.



