Tinker Hatfield took the sneaker world by storm in 1988 when he and Michael Jordan introduced the Air Jordan 3 to the world. As the story goes, Jordan was about to leave Nike when Tinker came in and saved the day with his incredible design. The Jordan 3 changed the entire course of Nike's partnership with Jordan, making the shoe one of the most iconic basketball shoes of all-time. There are plenty of colorways to choose from when it comes to the AJ3 although the "Black Cement" remains the most iconic. Despite this, Jumpman is always looking to drop new colorways and create new classics.

For the last few months, an all-red colorway has been teased and thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we have some brand new images that show off the shoe in its entirety. This colorway can either be called "Fire Red" or "Red Cement" although the latter is proving to be more unique. The upper is covered in red leather while elephant print is placed on the toe box and back heel. Meanwhile, the tongue is cement grey with a red Jumpman on the front. Jordan Brand purists will be happy to know that "Nike Air" branding is found on the back heel.

These are slated to drop on February 15th of 2020 for $200 USD. Be sure to stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.