If you're a fan of the Air Jordan 3, these last few years have been quite kind to you. The Tinker Hatfield creation is one of the most iconic Jordans of all-time and ever since it was taken out of the vault a couple of years ago, sneakerheads have been blessed with some dope colorways. 2020 is poised to be another huge year for the shoe and Jumpman is already starting off strong with the "Red Cement" offering. There have been a few teasers of this sneaker so far although thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have our best look yet.

Based on the pictures below, this model is a remix of the "Black Cement" colorway except for this time, the upper is made with red leather. Elephant print details are placed on the toe box and back heel while black and grey are sprinkled throughout. OG sneakerheads will be happy to know that "Nike Air" branding can be found on the back.

For now, this shoe is slated to release close to All-Star Weekend and is pegged for Saturday, February 15th. The retail price is going to be $200 USD which is the standard price for most Jordan 3s. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.