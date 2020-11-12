Just a few years ago, Jordan Brand decided to put the Air Jordan 3 in the "vault," meaning it would no longer be getting any new colorways or retros. After a couple of years, Jumpman decided to take it out of the vault as it became clear that fans were clamoring for some new Jordan 3 models. Over the last three years, Jordan Brand has been bringing out a whole plethora of Jordan 3s, including some high-profile retros that had sneakerheads rushing to the store.

Now, with 2021 on the horizon, some new models are being teased and the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz recently came through with a preview that will be sure to excite fans. In the Instagram post below, you can see a Jordan 3 colorway that is currently being described as "Racer Blue." The shoe has a white leather upper all while blue highlights are placed at the midsole and the cuff. From there, the elephant print placed on the toe box, and the back heel is black.

The rumored release date for these is July 10th of 2021 although this is simply a placeholder, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring those to you. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.