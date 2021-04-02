When Tinker Hatfield came out with the Air Jordan 3 back in 1988, everyone knew that Jumpman had a hit on their hands. Since that time, the Air Jordan 3 has become one of the most popular Air Jordan silhouettes of all time, and for good reason. The Air Max unit in the midsole and the elephant print material on the front and back have captured the attention of millions of sneakerheads and even in 2021, this remains one of the best and most popular offerings out there.

New colorways are set to drop in 2021 and one of them is the "Racer Blue" offering which can be found below. In the official photos, we can see that this sneaker boasts a white leather upper, all while the blue portions are placed on the midsole, Jumpman logo, and even the cuff. From there, a dark shade of elephant print is found at the toe box and back heel, which only helps to elevate the colorway as a whole.

As for the release date, these are set to drop on July 10th of this year for $190 USD. It's an extremely solid model and we're sure there will be a ton of interest upon release. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

