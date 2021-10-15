One of the greatest Air Jordan silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 3. This shoe came out all the way back in 1988 and since that time, it has received a whole slew of new offerings. It is easily one of the best shoes ever made, and it is so iconic that just a few years ago, Jordan Brand took it out of the vault. With all of that being said, 2021 has seen a few Jordan 3s make it to the market, and now, we are getting a couple of more before the end of the year.

Among these models is the Air Jordan 3 "Pine Green," which can be found below. The shoe has a mostly black upper, with some grey elephant print throughout. The black and grey work well together, all while green hits are added to the Jumpman logo, the midsole, and even the insole. It isn't the flashiest model although it certainly looks great when you add the green highlights.

As for the release date, fans can expect a drop as of October 30th of this year for a price of $190 USD. Let us know if you plan on copping these, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more sneaker updates.

Image via Nike

