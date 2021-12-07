Tinker Hatfield's Air Jordan 3 remains one of the best Jumpman sneakers of all time. The shoe came out at the perfect time as Nike was looking to save themselves from losing Michael Jordan. In the end, Hatfield and Jordan enjoyed a long relationship of making shoes with one another, and to this day, the Jordan 3 remains one of the best sneakers ever placed on the market. With that being said, it should come as absolutely no surprise that Jordan Brand would want to release more colorways, moving forward.

One such offering has been shown off by @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, and as you can see, it is inspired by ice cream. The shoe has been appropriately named "Neapolitan" which is a reference to the ice cream that combines strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla. In the photoshop mockup below, we can see that the sneaker has a white leather base, some brown elephant print, and a pink midsole. All of these elements create a dope women's exclusive that should prove to be popular upon release.

The rumored release date for the shoe has been set for May 13th of next year, however, this has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will bring you the latest on these, as soon as more information is made available.



