One of the most popular Air Jordan sneakers of all-time is the Air Jordan 3 and with good reason. It was Michael Jordan's first sneaker to be designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield who is easily one of the best shoe designers of all-time. When the shoe came out in 1988, fans were impressed with the elephant print hit on the toe box and back heel, which ultimately led to one of the more unique basketball shoes on the market. Over the past few decades, this shoe has maintained its popularity and continues to get retros and new offerings.

With 2021 on the horizon, Jordan Brand has some big upcoming plans for the Jordan 3, and thanks to @zsneakerheadz on IG, we now have some detailed images of the "Midnight Navy" colorway that was reported on all the way back in May. As you can see in the Instagram post below, the shoe has an all-over navy leather upper with grey elephant print on the toe box, as well as the back heel. Jumpman and Air branding appears on the back heel, which helps provide some finishing touches to it all.

These are expected to hit the market on January 15th of 2021 although it remains to be seen if this will be the case. With this in mind, stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.