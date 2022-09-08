There have been some amazing Air Jordan 3 colorways over the years. It is a shoe that came out back in 1988 and over the last 34 years, it has continued to receive dope offerings that have made fans excited. In 2022, the shoe has received plenty of cool models, and this is a trend that is going to continue well into 2023, much to the delight of sneakerheads everywhere.

Over these past few weeks, numerous teasers have been hitting the internet as it pertains to Jordan Brand's Summer 2023 lineup. As you can imagine, the Air Jordan 3 is going to be a large part of that. One colorway that will be available is the "Lucky Green" offering which comes to us courtesy of @zsneakerheadz. This is a basic color scheme as we have a white base, green on the midsole, and a red Jumpman logo on the tongue. There is also elephant print, which ties in the classic Air Jordan 3 aesthetic.

At the time of writing this, there is no release date for the sneaker although it should be dropping sometime next Summer for a price of $200 USD. As always, let us know what you think of this new model, in the comments section down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from around the sneaker world.



