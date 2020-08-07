Jordan Brand has been dropping a ton of sneakers this year and fans are extremely excited about it. Almost every single week, there is a brand new release to lust after which has firmly made Jumpman the premiere sneaker brand out right now. The summer has been very kind to sneakerheads when it comes to the variety of releases and in just a couple of weeks, a brand new offering for women will be hitting the market. Of course, we are talking about the Air Jordan 3 "Laser Orange."

There have been numerous teasers of this offering over the past few months but now, we finally have the official images thanks to the good people at Nike. As you can see, the shoe starts out with a white leather upper and the infamous elephant print materials on the back heel and toe box. From there, the shoe has orange highlight on the back of the midsole, as well as the Jumpman logo on the tongue. The inside lining of the sneaker is orange as well which gives it a unique look.

The official release date has been set for Friday, August 21st with the shoe going for $190 USD. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

