One of the most popular Jordan Brand models is the Air Jordan 3 thanks to the fact it was the first Michael Jordan shoe designed by Tinker Hatfield. The shoe lives in infamy as one of the best sneakers to ever exist and whenever new colorways come out, sneakerheads flock to them. In September, the Jordan 3 will be crossing over with one of the most popular NBA teams, the New York Knicks. Knicks colorways have been successful when it comes to Jordan Brand so this new design doesn't come as too much of a surprise.

The shoe is covered in white leather while blue and orange accents make their way throughout. There are also elephant print patches which are consistent with the aesthetic the Air Jordan 3 has been able to establish for itself over the past few years. It's an incredibly clean colorway and will certainly be a huge seller once it releases.

According to @zsneakerheadz, the release date was originally set for Saturday, September 21st but now, the release is being moved up a week to September 14th. The shoe will cost $190 USD while GS sizes are slated to go for $140 USD. Will you be copping these or are they a pass for now?