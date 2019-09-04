Over the last few decades, New York Knicks fans have been subjected to horrible teams and some undeniable heartbreak along the way. While it can't even begin to make up for the play out on the court, Knicks fans have been treated to some incredible shoes in their honor. Jordan Brand always seems to bring the heat when it comes to Knicks color schemes, even if Michael Jordan was enemy of the state.

The next Jumpman silhouette to get the Knicks treatment is the Air Jordan 3 which has been teased for a while now. The shoe has a white leather upper with hints of blue on the cuff and orange on the midsole. The sneaker also has the Jordan 3's signature elephant print on the back heel and the toe cap. It's a great looking sneaker and thanks to these new images courtesy of GOAT, we have a great look at what's in store.

The rumored release date for these kicks is Saturday, September 14th for $190 USD. These will also be coming in Grade School sizes for a modest $140 USD.

Image via GOAT

