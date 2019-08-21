Jordan Brand will be releasing an all-new Air Jordan 3 in September, featuring the colors of one of Michael Jordan's favorite franchises to torment - the New York Knicks.

As it turns out, there's more to the Air Jordan 3 then the white tumbled leather with supporting orange and blue accents. The kicks also come equipped with "04.08.88” behind the tongue, referencing the date that MJ scored 47 points in a win over the Knicks while he was dealing with a stomach virus.

Of course, that stomach virus game isn't nearly as legendary as the "Flu Game," but nobody's complaining about this new Air Jordan 3 colorway. Expect the kicks to launch on September 21 at all major retailers for the retail price of $190.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at the Knicks-themed Air Jordan 3 while we await official release info.

Air Jordan 3 Knicks/IcyHeatSole

