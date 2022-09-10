Tinker Hatfield's iconic Air Jordan 3 is a shoe that stands the test of time. It has always been extremely popular, and over the last few decades, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways and offerings. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Jumpman would come through with some new Air Jordan 3s in 2023. We have been made aware of numerous teasers, and now, there is even an Air Jordan 3 set to drop in kids' sizes only.

This new model is called "Hide N Sneak" and the photoshop rendering comes courtesy of @zsneakerheadz. As you can see, the shoe has a nice white leather upper with dark grey on the midsole and the Jumpman logo. There is even some elephant print on the front of the shoe, as well as the back heel, for good measure. This all comes together nicely in a shoe that will be popular at primary schools across the country.

At the time of writing this, it is rumored that the shoe will drop in June of 2023. This has yet to be confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of this brand-new Air Jordan 3, in the comments section down below.



