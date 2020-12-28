One of the most iconic Jumpman shoes of all-time is the Air Jordan 3, and for good reason. It was the first-ever Air Jordan shoe that was designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield and it was also the sneaker that ended up convincing Michael Jordan to stay with Nike. Over the last few decades, it has received numerous great colorways and it continues to impress all of the sneakerheads out there. 2020 saw quite a few Jordan 3 releases and in 2021 there are set to be a few more.

Among those Air Jordan 3s is the "Georgetown" model that has been teased over the last few months. As you can see in the images below courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, the shoe has a navy blue leather upper all while grey highlights and elephant print are placed throughout. It's the perfect shoe if you are a Hoyas fan and while the shoe was supposed to drop soon, it appears to have hit a bit of a delay.

This sneaker will now be coming out on March 20th of 2021, which means fans will have to wait about three months before they can get their hands on these. Luckily, this isn't too long of a wait which means you will be able to cop these, soon enough.