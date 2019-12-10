Tinker Hatfield was able to help keep Michael Jordan with Nike when he presented him with the design for the Air Jordan 3 back in the late 80s. The Jordan 3 forever lives on as one of the best Jordan silhouettes of all-time and fans always go crazy when there is a new drop. It's almost impossible to not like the shoe and the various colorways that have come out over the years. As we head into 2020, Jordan Brand appears to have even more plans for the Air Jordan 3, including a brand new "Fire Red" offering.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have a first look at the sneaker and so far, it's undeniable fire. The upper is composed of red leather while there are elephant print hits near the back heel. Black and white appears on the midsole and makes for a dope contrast between the two parts of the sneaker. If you're a fan of the Air Jordan 3 and like red shoes, this is certainly the pair for you.

Based on the post above, it seems like these will be dropping around all-star weekend on February 15th for $200 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you want to cop.

