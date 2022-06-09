One of the most historic Jordan Brand models of all time is the Air Jordan 3. This shoe came out back in 1988 and it certainly made an impact thanks to its elephant print hits on the toe box and back heel. Over the years, this sneaker has gotten a plethora of new colorways and 34 years later, this is still a shoe that gets a ton of love from Jumpman.

The latest Air Jordan 3 colorway to get some official images is the AJ3 "Desert Elephant," which can be found down below. As you can see from these photos, this shoe has a nice black leather upper, all while brown is found on the toe box, as well as the back heel. The various neutral tones bring this shoe together and while it might not be super colorful, you can't deny that these are great to prepare for the Fall.

As you can see from the images below, this shoe is set to release on July 25th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

