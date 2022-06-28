One of the best Jumpman models of all time is the Air Jordan 3. This is a shoe that has stood the test of time and it still gets new colorways to this day. Fans have been subjected to some heat over the last five decades, and that is not going to stop anytime soon. 2022 has proven to be a great year for the silhouette, and there is no doubt that the "Desert Elephant" colorway is part of that.

As you can see from the official images below, this shoe has a black leather upper to it while there is a desert sand print on the toe box and the back heel. This shoe gives off some "Black Cement" vibes, although there is definitely something unique about this particular offering that should resonate with sneakerheads.

This sneaker was originally supposed to drop on July 25th of this year for $200 USD, however, the new release date has been set for August 30th. Let us know what you think of this Air Jordan 3 colorway, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike