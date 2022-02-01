One of the best Jumpman sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 3, and at this point, this opinion is a common consensus amongst sneakerheads. After all, how could one not like the shoe? With its sleek silhouette and elephant print hits all along the toe box and the back heel, this is the type of shoe that is most certainly going to look good in your collection.

This year, Jumpman plans to bring out some new variations of the Air Jordan 3, including the model that can be found below. According to @zsneakerheadz, this shoe is going to be called "Desert Cement," and it is easy to see why. This shoe looks a lot like the iconic "Black Cement" model, but with a couple of twists. For instance, we get an orange Jumpman logo on the top, while the elephant print on the toe box and back heel are a different shade of grey. Overall, it makes for a great shoe that OG fans are either going to enjoy or raise their eyebrows up in suspicion at.

For now, there is no official release date for these, however, fans can expect them to drop sometime in June of this year. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world, and as always, let us know what you think of this brand new shoe, in the comments below.



