Ever since Tinker Hatfield designed the Air Jordan 3 back in 1988, it has become one of the most popular sneakers out there. From a historical context, it is quite possibly the most important shoe in the entire Jordan line, and as a result, Jumpman has come through with plenty of dope colorways over the years. One of those colorways is the "Fire Red" offering which seems to get a retro every few years, much to the delight of sneakerheads everywhere. Now, the Jordan 3 "Fire Red" is coming back but with an interesting twist.

In the official images below, you can see that the elephant print on the back heel and toe box is actually made with denim. This is a very interesting twist, especially when you consider how Jordan Brand has been doing a ton of experimentation with denim as of late. It's a clean look that will add some interesting textures to a sneaker that has already been known for its innovation.

You can expect these to drop on August 27th for $200 USD. This release date is subject to change so stay tuned for updates in case anything changes.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike