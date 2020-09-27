One of the most iconic Jumpman sneakers of all-time is the Air Jordan 3 and for good reason. Tinker Hatfield designed the shoe back in the late 80s in an effort to keep Michael Jordan with Nike. MJ loved the design so much that he remained with Nike, and well, the rest is history. These days, the Air Jordan 3 still lives up to the hype and continues to get some pretty impressive colorways. A few years ago, a mismated Denim and Khaki sample even hit the internet which had sneakerheads itching to cop a pair. While they never released, these samples are now back on the internet.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account English Sole, we can see that some detailed images of the two distinct colorways. The original sample was mismated with one shoe being denim and the other, khaki. Now, however, it's been revealed that 1 of the 3 samples made was mismatched, while the others were more solid. With denim offerings, we get a gorgeous shade of blue with matching elephant print. As for the khaki model, it is constructed of suede in a nice shade of brown.

Of course, these will never be released so if you want them, well, you're out of luck.